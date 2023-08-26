Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy then decreasing clouds. NNE 10-20 mph. High swim risk today on southern Lake Michigan. Air quality is good for today. High: 76, cooler lakeside.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy & pleasant. NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 62

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, a bit cool for the season. NNE 5-15 mph. High 74, cooler lakeside.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for temps to return towards the normal in the lower 80s for Mon/Tue—and a slight chance of a shower on Tue afternoon. Cooler for Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 70s and partly sunny skies.