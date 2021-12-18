Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, drizzles and flurries

Today: Mostly cloudy, some drizzle/flurries mostly in the morning and perhaps early afternoon in a few spots. N 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category around Chicagoland. High: 37
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and colder. NW 10-15 mph, Low: 25
Sunday: Mostly sunny & gusty at times. W 5-10, G 15-20 mph, High: 35
Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry week ahead. Temps stay closer to seasonal norms than last week. Highs in the mid 30s, lows in the 20s. Normal high/low for today is 36/24 at ORD.