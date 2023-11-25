Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cold. SW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category today for Chicagoland. High: 37

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies with light snow developing overnight which could make for some slippery road conditions. SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 29

Sunday: Snow at times with 1-2″ possible. SW 5-10 mph. High 35

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a sunny but cold Monday with the day starting out with lows in the teens and highs around 30. A bit more clouds on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the mid 30s. We’ll stairstep slowly to the low 40s by the end of the week.

