Today: Dense Fog Advisory for parts of SW Chicagoland until 8 a.m. Pleasant start increasing clouds & chance of a few afternoon and evening showers. Air quality is in the Good to Moderate range for Chicagoland. Highs mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, esp. in the early evening. Lows in the low 60s

Sunday: Clouds/sun mix and warmer. Highs near 80.

Extended outlook calls for some summer-like sizzling heat to start out the coming week with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s on Monday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Even hotter into the mid to upper 90s for Tue/Wed with a chance of on/off scattered thunderstorms . We’ll stay warmer than normal in the mid to low 80s for most of this coming week.