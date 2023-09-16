Saturday: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers/t’storms. WSW 5-10 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate around Chicagoland. High: 74

Saturday Night: Chance of showers / isolated thunderstorms. NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 59

Sunday: AM showers likely then decreasing clouds. NNE 5-10 mph. High: 68

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Monday with temps getting back into the low 70s. Mid 70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Even warmer for Tue/Wed as highs likely get into the low 80s.