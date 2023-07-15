Saturday: Mostly cloudy & chance of iso. thunderstorms. Decreasing air quality with more Canadian wildfire smoke returning. SSW 10-20 mph. Highs mid 80s, a bit cooler by the lake

Saturday Night: Slight chance of showers/thunderstorms then clearing. WNW 5-15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s outlying areas, low 70s in the city.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday: Clouds & sun with chance of iso. PM thunderstorms. WSW 10-20 mph. High 84, cooler lakeside.

Chicago Area Radar | WGN TV

Extended outlook calls for a bit cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Low 80s with a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday. Chance of showers/t’storms returns to the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 80s.