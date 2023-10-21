Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. NW 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good to Moderate range. High 62

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & a chance of showers. WNW 5-10 mph. Low in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy & seasonal temps. W 10-15, G25-30 mph. High: 58

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a few scattered showers on Monday with a high of 63. Warmer for Tuesday with highs in the mid to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers/thunderstorms. Near 70 on Wednesday with clouds and a chance of showers along with falling afternoon temps. Temps finish out the week in the mid to low 60s with lots of clouds and a few showers.