Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, not as hot. Chance of showers / isolated thunderstorms. NW winds 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for most of Chicagoland.

High 82, upper 70s by the lakefront.

Tonight: Slight chance of evening showers/isolated thunderstorms then clearing. NE winds 10-15 mph

Lows in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, with chance of afternoon/evening showers. N winds 10-15 mph

Highs 73, upper 60s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for some normal May temps with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the seasonal 50s. Looking mostly dry for Tuesday and most of the day Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms likely late Wednesday through Thursday and into Friday. Next weekend trending warmer with highs closer to 80.