Saturday: Mostly cloudy & seasonally chilly. SW 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for all of Chicagoland and most of the Great Lakes region. High: 33

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies & chance of overnight snow. SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 28

Sunday: Snow at times, mostly in the morning. 1-2″ of accumulation. likely. NW 5-10 mph. High: 34

Extended outlook calls for a mostly cloudy day on Monday and Tuesday with highs around 34 and low in the low 20s. Next chance for snow looks like late Tuesday into Wednesday with highs right around freezing. This next snow storm could be accompanied by some wind so visibility could be an issue. Colder for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the mid teens.