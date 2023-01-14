Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some PM clearing. SW 0-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for all of Chicagoland. High 39

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy & fairly mild for the season. S 10-15 mph. Low 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & chance of late day showers. S 10-25, G30 mph High 46

Extended outlook calls for a soggy MLK day that will be breezy at times and very mild for the season with highs near 50. A few showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday is quite cloudy and highs in the low 40s. Rain/snow likely for Thursday with precip arriving late in the day. Starting as a rain or rain/snow mix and turning into some light snow.