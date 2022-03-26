Today: Blustery & mostly cloudy with AM flurries. Unseasonably chilly with high temps about 15 degrees below seasonal norms. NW 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland.

High: 36

Tonight: Gradual clearing & colder. NW 10-20 mph

Low: 21 in the city, upper teens away from the lake.

Sunday: Sunny, unseasonably cold & breezy. N 15-25 mph

High: 38

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The extended outlook calls for chilly temps to continue into Mon/Tue with highs in the 40s. More clouds on Tuesday with some rain developing by the afternoon. A chance of t-storms on Wednesday with highs significantly warmer in the mid 60s.