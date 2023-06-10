Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Moderate air quality. SW 5-10 mph

High 85, near 80 by the lake.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, breezy & chance of showers late. SW 10-20, G35 mph, Low 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & showers likely. Much cooler. N 15-25, G 35 mph, High low 60s

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for temps a bit warmer into the low 70s for Monday with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday temps in the upper 70s and slight chance of showers. More sunshine for Wednesday and temps in the mid to low 80s.