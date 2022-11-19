Saturday: Mainly cloudy, scattered snow showers, windy & cold. No accumulation expected. W 15-25, G35 mph, high: 29, wind chills in the teens by the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Gradual clearing & cold. W 10-20, G30 mph, low: 13, wind chills will be in the single digits to just a bit below zero.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & not quite as cold. SW 10-15 mph, high: 32

Extended outlook calls for a bit warmer weather on Monday as highs get into the low 40s. Clouds & sun on Tuesday with highs to near 50. Partly sunny skies on Wednesday with temps in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving looks cloudy but dry during the day and increasing chance of rain later in the day with highs near 40– it looks to change over to snow on Friday.

