Saturday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a cooler lakeside. High near 70 inlands, near 50 lakesides.

Saturday Night: Chance of showers/thunderstorms & mostly cloudy. NE 5-10 mph. Low mid to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chilly with on/off showers. Cooler lakeside. NE 10-15 mph. Highs near 60 inland, upper 40s lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for sunnier skies on Monday with highs back in the 70s inland, low 60s lakeside. Sun continues for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Chance of showers back in the forecast for Thu and Fri. With highs in the upper 60s.