Today: Mainly cloudy with PM breaks of sun. NE 10-15 mph. High 78, cooler lakeside

Tonight: Cloudy skies, chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly south. NE 10-15 mph. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Chance of AM showers, decreasing clouds. NE 10-15 mph

High: 81, low 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for sunny day on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. A warmer and muggier forecast getting into the week ahead with high temps getting into the low 90s for several days this week and muggy conditions too.