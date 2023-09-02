Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy & getting hot. SW 10-25 mph. Air quality is in the Good category. High 92, not much lakeside cooling

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & warm. SW 5-10 mph. Low near 70 in the city, 60s suburbs.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & hot. Heat index near 100. SW 5-15 mph. High 98.

Extended outlook calls for a hot Labor Day this year with highs in the upper 90s and getting muggy from Monday through the middle of the week. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms looks possible late Monday but more likely Tuesday. High temps on Tuesday in the lower 90s with scattered showers/t’storms. Cooler by the end of the week with highs in the mid to low 80s