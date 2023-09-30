Saturday: Sunny & warmer — except lakeside. SE 0-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 82, upper 70s by the lake.

Saturday night: Mostly clear & mild for the season. Patchy fog after midnight. SE 0-5 mph. Near: 60

Sunday: Sunny & warm. Cooler by the lake. SSE 0-5 mph. Highs low 80s, cooler lakeside.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for sunshine and temps in the mid to low 80s for Mon/Tue and possibly Wednesday too as we see increasing clouds. Showers and possible thunderstorms look likely for Thursday with temps in the mid 70s and wind developing. Some rain at times and highs near 70 for Friday.