Saturday: Increasing clouds, scattered rain/storms, highs reach mid 80s in the early afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & isolated showers/thunderstorms, low: 64

Sunday: Morning clouds to some afternoon sunshine. Slight chance of showers, high: mid 70s, low: 70s by the lake

Extended outlook calls for mostly sunny skies for Labor Day with highs a bit cooler than normal in the mid 70s thanks to NE winds. Most of the coming week is generally dry. A chance for some showers/t’storms on Tuesday evening and Friday. But otherwise we’ll still see some nice sunshine in between and temps stay near the normal of 80 for this time of year for most of this coming week.

