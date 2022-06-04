Today: Increasing clouds, chance of showers (mostly north). NE 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category around Chicagoland. High 74, upper 60s by the lake.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. E 5-10 mph

Low 55

Sunday: Partly sunny with scat’d showers and slight chance PM thunderstorm. S 10-15 mph

High 81, low 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a showery day on Monday with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and highs back into the 70s. We stay in the seasonal 70s for most of the week ahead and lows in the seasonal upper 50s. While Tuesday and Thursday looks dry, the rest of the week has at least a chance of showers each day.