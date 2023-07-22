Saturday: Sunny start, increasing clouds with chance of PM iso. showers/thunderstorms. SW 5-15 mph. Air quality is Moderate around Chicagoland. High: 86

Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds. Partly cloudy overnight. SW 5-10 mph. Low mid 60s.

Sunday: Increasing PM clouds & chance of iso. PM showers/thunderstorms. SW 5-15 mph. High 87, not much cooler by the lake.

Weather Blog | Chicago | WGN TV

Extended outlook calls for temps to get very warm to hot and humid as we get into the week ahead. Starting Monday we’ll see the heat dome invade bringing temps in the mid to low 90s and perhaps on Thursday close to 100. Each day has a chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms with the humid environment.