Saturday: Increasing clouds & warm. SW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland.

Highs mid to low 80s. Upper 70s lakeside.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers/thunderstorms late. NNE 10-25, G30 mph, low: 62

Sunday: Rain at times, breezy & cooler. Chance of isolated showers, thunderstorms. NE 10-25, G30mph, high: 76

Extended outlook calls for unsettle and soggy weather on Monday. Showers and breaks of sun with a chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be even cooler for Monday, only near 70. A cloudy start to Tuesday, and back into the mid 70s and peeks of sun in the afternoon. We’ll start seeing more sunshine each day this coming week. With temps warming up into the mid to low 80s.

