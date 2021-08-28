Saturday Forecast: Hot, humid, partly cloudy skies

Saturday: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of an AM t-storm in the far NW suburbs, otherwise dry. Moderate air quality index. High: 92, upper 80s near the lake. Heat index temps in some spots will be 100+

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Muggy and warm. Low: 77, cooler in the suburbs

Sunday: Sunny start with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs: 91, cooler by the lake. 

Extended outlook looks like we’ll see a nice cool down towards more seasonal temperatures, which for early September is right around 80 degrees. Friday it was a high of 91 and low at 73 at O’Hare Airport. The normal temperature is a high of 81 and low of 63.

