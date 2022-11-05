Saturday: AM rain at times & very windy with falling temps. SW 20-30, G50 mph. High Wind Warning for areas in Chicago, near the lake and southern and eastern Chicagoland until 7p with wind gusts up to 60 mph. Elsewhere a wind advisory with gusts 45-55 mph. Temps this afternoon falling into the 50s.

Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds & blustery. SW 15-25, G30 mph, low: 45

Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy. SW 10-15, G30 mph, high: 62

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine for Monday with highs in the seasonal 50s. Dry for Election Day with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday. Wamer for Thu/Wed as high temps try to get close to 70 again. More clouds Thursday night with a chance of rain in the evening and into Friday. Much cooler temps for the end of the week in the 40s for highs and 30s for lows.