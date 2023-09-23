Saturday: Decreasing clouds & a bit breezy. ESE 5-15 mph. Air quality is Moderate to Good for Chicagoland. High 78, 72 lakeside

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy & mild. E 5-15 mph. Low 60, cooler outlying areas

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild temps. Slight chance of an iso. shower. ESE 5-15 mph. High 74, upper 60s lakeside

Extended outlook calls for a chance of showers/sprinkles into Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the comfortable mid to low 70s. Partly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s on Tuesday. We’ll see more sunshine and warmer temps to near 80 by the end of this week.