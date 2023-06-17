Saturday: Hazy sunshine. Air quality: Moderate. NE 5-10 mph. High near 80 inland, close to 70 by the lake.

Saturday Night: Hazy evening, then partly cloudy skies. NE/SE 5-10 mph. Low 55-60

Sunday: Increasing clouds and slight chance of a shower. SE 5-10 mph

High 83, cooler by the lake.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a slight chance of a shower early on Monday on Juneteenth with partly sunny skies a high around 83. A pattern of dry weather for the rest of the week is expected with hazy sunshine from Canadian wildfire smoke. Temps creep up toward 90 the end of the week– but each day looks about 5 to 10 degrees cooler by the lake.