Saturday Forecast: Foggy and drizzly morning, partly sunny afternoon skies

Today: Foggy & drizzly areas to start partly sunny skies in the afternoon. We’ll be close to the record high temp of 86. Air quality mostly good with pockets of moderate AQI in a few spots in the Midwest and Chicagoland.

S/SE wind 5-15 mph. Highs near 80 inland, lower 70s by the lake.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers / t’storms overnight. South winds pick up S 10-20 mph. Lows in the very mild upper 60s.

Full forecast details and extended outlook at the WGN Weather Center blog

Sunday: Very warm and windy. Partly sunny skies and a bit muggy. S 10-20, G40 mph. Highs near the record of 86. High low 80s inland, mid 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for this October heat to last into Monday as showers and thunderstorms march in from the S/SW along with gusty winds. Some of the Monday storms could be strong to severe. Highs stay in the above normal 70s most of the week with the most likely rainy periods Monday into Tuesday and again Thu/Fri.