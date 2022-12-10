Saturday: Areas of fog this morning, especially in areas that saw accumulating snow yesterday. Cloudy skies elsewhere. Chance of light rain or areas of PM drizzle. ESE 5-10 mph
High in the low 40s
Saturday Night: A few evening sprinkles or showers, otherwise cloudy. SSW 5-10 mph
Lows in the lower 30s
Sunday: Predominantly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Chance of PM drizzle or light showers. WNW 5-10 mph
Highs near 40
Extended outlook calls for another day of clouds with possible peeks of sun for Monday. Tuesday sees winds pick up and rain returns by the evening. Windy and rainy overnight into Wednesday with mild temp for this time of year in the mid 40s. Cooler weather on the backside of this mid-week storm with highs feeling more like December with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
