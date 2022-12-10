Saturday: Areas of fog this morning, especially in areas that saw accumulating snow yesterday. Cloudy skies elsewhere. Chance of light rain or areas of PM drizzle. ESE 5-10 mph

High in the low 40s

Saturday Night: A few evening sprinkles or showers, otherwise cloudy. SSW 5-10 mph

Lows in the lower 30s

Sunday: Predominantly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Chance of PM drizzle or light showers. WNW 5-10 mph

Highs near 40

Extended outlook calls for another day of clouds with possible peeks of sun for Monday. Tuesday sees winds pick up and rain returns by the evening. Windy and rainy overnight into Wednesday with mild temp for this time of year in the mid 40s. Cooler weather on the backside of this mid-week storm with highs feeling more like December with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.