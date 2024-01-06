SATURDAY: Light snow & rain/snow mix at times tapering off this afternoon. Additional accumulation half to one inch. ESE/SSW 0-7 mph. High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some flurries or a little drizzle at times: Low 30

SUNDAY: Extensive cloudiness lingers. A flurry or a bit of drizzle possible. High: 37

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for temps in the mid to upper 30s on Monday– with a round of some wet snow Monday evening into what could end up being a snowy and windy Tuesday with a high of 34. Mostly cloudy and windy on Wednesday with a high in the mid to upper 30s. Temps again above normal on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Friday could be another snowy day with highs right around freezing.