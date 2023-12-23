Saturday: Dense Fog Advisory until noon. Overcast, damp, drizzly & mild. SSE 5-10 mph. High: 48

Saturday Night: Overcast and areas of dense fog forming. Unseasonably mild. SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 44

Sunday: Overcast, drizzle and near record highs. Chance of late day rain. SSW 5-10 mph. High:57

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for some rain on Christmas but continued mild with highs in the mid 50s. We’re in a soggy weather pattern for the beginning of the week– each day we’ll get a bit cooler with highs in the mid to low 40s. Rain/snow mix is possible by Thursday with high temps near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday with highs back towards normal in the mid to upper 30s.