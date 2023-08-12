Saturday: Decreasing clouds. SW/NW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category.

High 87, near 80 lakeside

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. NNE 5-10 mph. Low mid 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy AM, increasing PM clouds. NW 5-10 mph

High 83, upper 70s lakeside.

Extended outlook has a chance of showers back in the forecast by Sunday night and continuing with on/off showers/t’storms into Monday. Highs cooler on Monday near 80. Trending back to dry for Tue/Wed and hotter with temps close to 90. Some storms roll through on Thursday with highs in the 80s.