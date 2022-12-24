CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago still remain dangerously cold until the start of the week with a sunny yet bitter cold Christmas day coming our way.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & bitter cold with blowing snow. W 15-25, G35 mph High 10

Saturday Night: Scattering clouds & very dangerously cold wind chills. W 10-20, G35 mph Low 2

Sunday: Mostly sunny & cold. W 5-15 mph High 12

Extended outlook calls for a chance of snow Christmas night as we get towards midnight. Monday has some light snow at times but only minor accumulations expected but high temps climb into the 20s. Tuesday looks partly sunny with high temps in the mid 20s. Even warmer by the end of the week with highs getting close to 50 with a chance of rain.