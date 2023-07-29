Saturday: Decreasing clouds, much cooler & less humid. NNE 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for today. Low 80s inland mid 70s by the lake.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies and a bit breezy. NNE 5-15 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 60s in the city, cooler outlying areas.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable temps. N 5-10 mph. Upper 70s inland, lower 70s by the lake.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for showers/thunderstorms to sneak back into the forecast by late Tuesday. Warmer and muggier as we get highs back towards 90 by next Friday with showers/thunderstorms likely. Next weekend looks cooler back towards the low 80s.

=-=-=