Today: Cloudy skies, rain/snow with some slushy accumulations mostly N/W suburbs. Snowiest places will be in far N/NW Illinois could get 1-3 inches. S 5-15 mph. Breezier south of I-80. Air quality in the Good category for Chicago and the entire Midwest. High: 41

Tonight: Decreasing clouds & a bit colder. NE 5-15 mph. Low: 34

Sunday: Partly cloudy start & warmer. Increasing clouds with rain/wind returning in the afternoon. NE 5-15, G25 mph. High: 51

The extended outlook calls for a week of unsettled weather ahead. We’ll see more rainy periods than dry breaks. Soggiest times after today: Sunday night into early Monday. Wednesday showers arriving with a warm front that will boost us up to near 60 with rain at times. A soggy and chilly end of the week looks likely for the Cubs home opener on Thursday.