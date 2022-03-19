Today: Lots of clouds, chilly & breezy with AM fog / scattered showers. NW 10-20, G30 mph

High: 44

Tonight: Showers taper off with gradual clearing. W 10-15 mph. Low: 33 but upper 20s away from the lake.

Sunday: Happy Equinox! Lots of sunshine & milder temps. SW 5-10 mph. High 61, cooler near the lake.

The extended outlook calls for unseasonably mild temps on Monday near 70. A soggy Tuesday looks likely with steady rain and possible thunderstorms changing over to some on/off showers into the first part of Wed. Cooler for the second half of the week with highs only in the 40s and some rain at times. Next weekend looks to be in the 50s with mostly dry conditions. Normal high/low for this part of March is 48/31