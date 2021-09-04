Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies, morning showers possible

Today: Cloudy skies with a few morning showers possible. Gradual afternoon clearing from west to east. S 10-15 turning W by the afternoon. High: 75.



Tonight: Gradual clearing continues. NW winds 5-15 Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. NW 10-15 High 82.

Extended outlook: Warm and sunny weather continues through Tuesday afternoon. That’s when we’ll see our next chance of an evening showers/thunderstorm. Wednesday back to pleasant and warm with mostly sunny skies and highs predominantly in the 75-80 range. (Normal high/low: 80/62)