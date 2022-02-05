Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies, blowing and drifting snow

Today: Sunny morning, increasing clouds & wind with blowing snow. S 10-20, G30 mph

Air quality is in the Moderate category for most of Chicago, south suburbs, and NW Indiana. High 20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy with temps holding steady. SW 15-25, G35 mph

Low 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & not as cold. Chance evening drizzle/flurries. SW 10-15 mph

High 34

The extended outlook calls for a mostly dry week ahead with temperatures warming above freezing to near 40 on Tue and Wed with some decent winter sunshine, areas where snow thaws could re-freeze overnight for slippery conditions. More clouds and a chance of snow comes back into the forecast by Thursday evening.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.