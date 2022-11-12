Saturday: Cloudy skies & cold with 30% chance of flurries. NW 10-15 G20 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible in SW Michigan and parts of NE Indiana around Laporte County.

High 37, a bit warmer by the lake.

Saturday Night: Chance of early evening flurries. Decreasing clouds overnight. NW 10-15 mph

Lows in the mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny morning with increasing afternoon clouds. NW 10-20 mph

Highs near 40.

Extended outlook calls for an unseasonably cold week ahead with cloudy Monday with high temps near 40. Tuesday we’ll see a chance for some snow in the forecast though highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. In some areas where temps will be near 40 it’ll be more likely some light rain with chunky snowflakes mixed in.