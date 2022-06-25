Saturday will be mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High of 87

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible with muggy conditions.

S 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category around Chicagoland.

Saturday night will see a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Low 69

Sunday will start out with clouds then clearing and breezy. Cooler and less muggy. NW 10-20 mph. High of 82.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for a pleasant start to the first full week of summer. High on Monday in the upper 70s. Warmer and sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs get into the mid to upper 80s and close to 90. Mid to low 90s on Thursday looks to be the hottest day this coming week. More clouds and a chance of thunderstormon Friday.