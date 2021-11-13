Saturday Forecast: Cloudy, chance of flurries, sprinkles

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of a few flurries/sprinkles. W 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category. High: 39

Tonight: Rain/snow likely late tonight. Little to no accumulation. SW 10-20 mph. Low: 32

Sunday: Snow/rain to all rain showers. SW winds shift to NW. Afternoon gusts 35-40 mph. Total accumulations likely 0.5 to 2″ in the northern suburbs. High: 40

Extended outlook calls for some much warmer temps by the middle of the week as highs climb above freezing overnight and into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday. 

