Saturday’s forecast is looking mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high goes up to 76.

Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. SSE/SW 10-15 mph

Saturday Night’s forecast is looking cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. The low is near 60 degrees.

Sunday: AM showers then partly sunny. Much muggier and near record warmth. Chance of iso. afternoon thunderstorms. SW 5-10 mph. High: 85

Extended outlook calls for a chance of showers/thunderstorms on Monday and highs in the warm mid 70s. More sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with winds off the chilly lake water cooling us down to the upper 60s. Back near 80 for the end of the week.

