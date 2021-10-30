Saturday Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with temps in mid to upper 50s

Saturday Forecast: AM sprinkles/showers to gradual clearing, gusty conditions near the Lake. N winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Air quality is good throughout the area. High: 57

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as breezy, W winds 5 to 10 mph. Cooler away from Lake. Low: 44

Halloween: Lots of sunshine, seasonably cool and breezy. NW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts 30 mph. High: 54

Extended Outlook: Significant drop in temperatures beginning on Monday and lasting through week with highs in 40s and lows in upper 20s and lower 30s, bringing some of the coldest weather for the area since March. Normal high/low for first of November is 55/40.