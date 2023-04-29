Saturday’s forecast is looking mostly cloudy & mid-morning to early afternoon rain likely. W 10-15 mph. High 59, cooler lakeside

Saturday Night: Scattered evening showers, breezy. W 10-20 mph. Low 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & PM showers likely. Cold for the season. W 10-20, G30 mph. High 47

Extended outlook calls for showers, breezy and cold for Monday as well with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Still a chance of some rain on Tuesday with temps a bit milder back in the mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday back to near 60 with a chance of some showers.