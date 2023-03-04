Today:
Increasing clouds, milder & chance of PM showers. WSW 5-15 mph
High 46
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy & chance of showers early. Clearing skies after midnight. W 5-10 mph
Low near 30
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun. Cooler lakeside. NE 10-15 mph
High 45
Extended outlook calls for very mild temps on Monday with highs near 60 and rain likely. Temps crash into the 40s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds stay with us for most of the week and temps get only in the mid to upper 30s for Wed/Thu/Fri.