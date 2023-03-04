Today:

Increasing clouds, milder & chance of PM showers. WSW 5-15 mph

High 46

Good morning #Chicago! Mild Pacific air out to the west of us will help lift our temps warmer than yesterday through the whole weekend–and we'll see the sun again soon too. Details coming up on the @WGNMorningNews coming up at 7a. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VAcvr8BRBK — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) March 4, 2023

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy & chance of showers early. Clearing skies after midnight. W 5-10 mph

Low near 30

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers for the early part of the evening around #Chicago. Clearing skies towards midnight. Overnight lows near 30 in the city and 20s outlying areas. #ILwx #INwx @WGNNews @WGNRadio pic.twitter.com/ffO9p3qNYf — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) March 4, 2023

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun. Cooler lakeside. NE 10-15 mph

High 45

Extended outlook calls for very mild temps on Monday with highs near 60 and rain likely. Temps crash into the 40s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds stay with us for most of the week and temps get only in the mid to upper 30s for Wed/Thu/Fri.