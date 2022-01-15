Saturday Forecast: Breezy, morning flurries

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy with AM flurries / lake-effect snow showers. NE 10-20, G25 mph. Air quality is in the Good category around Chicago. It’s in the Moderate category downstate and parts of Central IN. High: 28

Tonight: Clearing skies & cold. Not as windy. SE 5-10 mph. Low: 13

Sunday: Sunny start but increasing clouds with evening flurries. SW 5-10 mph. High: 31

Extended outlook calls for flurries for the King holiday and high temps near freezing. A mostly dry week ahead with temps warming up to near 40 on Tuesday but taking a tumble by the end of the week to highs only in the teens and lows in single digits.

Take a look at snow totals in the area: