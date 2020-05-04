Rivers for the most part falling – a few continue still in flood

Most Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode. On the Des Plaines River, Moderate flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire, with Minor flooding at Russell and Des Plaines. Moderate Flooding is forecast on the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding just upstream at McHenry. Minor flooding continues from Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River, and Minor flooding continues at Shelby on the Kankakee River. The aforementioned river segments under Flood Warnings and Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.78 07 AM Mon -0.65 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 7.97 06 AM Mon -0.61 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 9.28 06 AM Mon -0.33 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 14.16 07 AM Mon -0.16 MODERATE Des Plaines 15.0 16.51 07 AM Mon -0.28 MINOR River Forest 16.0 13.26 07 AM Mon -0.28 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 6.61 07 AM Mon -0.33 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.49 06 AM Mon 0.00 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.33 07 AM Mon -0.06 Dayton 12.0 10.49 07 AM Mon -0.36 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.24 06 AM Mon -0.46 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.64 06 AM Mon -0.36 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.26 07 AM Mon -0.53 Shorewood 6.5 3.50 07 AM Mon -0.47 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.75 06 AM Mon -0.72 Foresman 18.0 12.99 07 AM Mon -0.77 Chebanse 16.0 9.96 07 AM Mon -1.06 Iroquois 18.0 13.42 07 AM Mon -0.81 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 8.17 07 AM Mon -2.68 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.75 07 AM Mon -0.45 Kouts 11.0 9.73 07 AM Mon -0.41 Shelby 10.5 10.82 07 AM Mon -0.34 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.24 07 AM Mon -0.18 Wilmington 6.5 4.42 07 AM Mon -0.40 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.76 06 AM Mon -0.34 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.23 07 AM Mon -0.32 Munster (H 12.0 8.09 07 AM Mon -0.43 South Holland 16.5 8.33 07 AM Mon -0.92 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.83 07 AM Mon -0.70 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 5.53 07 AM Mon -0.94 Leonore 16.0 9.14 07 AM Mon -1.93 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 11.95 07 AM Mon -1.90 Ottawa 463.0 461.94 06 AM Mon -1.10 La Salle 20.0 23.86 07 AM Mon -1.11 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.21 07 AM Mon -0.23 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 5.23 06 AM Mon -1.02 Perryville 12.0 8.96 06 AM Mon -0.87 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.52 07 AM Mon -0.24 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.07 06 AM Mon -0.15 Latham Park 9.0 6.32 06 AM Mon -0.16 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.75 07 AM Mon -0.12 Byron 13.0 9.48 07 AM Mon -0.56 Dixon 16.0 11.62 06 AM Mon -0.58