Watch Live
Gov. Pritzker, health officials give daily update on coronavirus

Rivers for the most part falling – a few continue still in flood

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode. On the Des Plaines River, Moderate flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire, with Minor flooding at Russell and Des Plaines. Moderate Flooding is forecast on the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding just upstream at McHenry. Minor flooding continues from Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River, and Minor flooding continues at Shelby on the Kankakee River. The aforementioned river segments under Flood Warnings and Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.78  07 AM Mon  -0.65

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.97  06 AM Mon  -0.61 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     9.28  06 AM Mon  -0.33 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    14.16  07 AM Mon  -0.16 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    16.51  07 AM Mon  -0.28 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    13.26  07 AM Mon  -0.28 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.61  07 AM Mon  -0.33

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.49  06 AM Mon   0.00 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.33  07 AM Mon  -0.06
Dayton                12.0    10.49  07 AM Mon  -0.36

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.24  06 AM Mon  -0.46

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.64  06 AM Mon  -0.36

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.26  07 AM Mon  -0.53
Shorewood              6.5     3.50  07 AM Mon  -0.47

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.75  06 AM Mon  -0.72
Foresman              18.0    12.99  07 AM Mon  -0.77
Chebanse              16.0     9.96  07 AM Mon  -1.06
Iroquois              18.0    13.42  07 AM Mon  -0.81

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     8.17  07 AM Mon  -2.68

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.75  07 AM Mon  -0.45
Kouts                 11.0     9.73  07 AM Mon  -0.41
Shelby                10.5    10.82  07 AM Mon  -0.34 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.24  07 AM Mon  -0.18
Wilmington             6.5     4.42  07 AM Mon  -0.40

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.76  06 AM Mon  -0.34

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.23  07 AM Mon  -0.32

Munster (H            12.0     8.09  07 AM Mon  -0.43
South Holland         16.5     8.33  07 AM Mon  -0.92

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.83  07 AM Mon  -0.70

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.53  07 AM Mon  -0.94
Leonore               16.0     9.14  07 AM Mon  -1.93

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    11.95  07 AM Mon  -1.90
Ottawa               463.0   461.94  06 AM Mon  -1.10
La Salle              20.0    23.86  07 AM Mon  -1.11 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.21  07 AM Mon  -0.23

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.23  06 AM Mon  -1.02
Perryville            12.0     8.96  06 AM Mon  -0.87

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.52  07 AM Mon  -0.24

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.07  06 AM Mon  -0.15
Latham Park            9.0     6.32  06 AM Mon  -0.16
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.75  07 AM Mon  -0.12
Byron                 13.0     9.48  07 AM Mon  -0.56
Dixon                 16.0    11.62  06 AM Mon  -0.58

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News