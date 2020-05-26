Rivers continue to fall – three still in flood

The widely scattered showers that occurred in the past 24-hours did not impact Chicago-area rivers that for the most part continue a slow steady fall Tuesday. Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to south of Algonquin at Red Gate Road, and the Illinois River at LaSalle. The Des Plaines River at Des Plaines will fall below flood today – marking the last reporting point on the Des Plaines River to fall below flood – much of the river continues to flow near bankfull. the Fox River south of Red Gate Road is now below flood, although at bankfull at Montgomery. Minor flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby from DeMotte to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Tuesday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.69 07 AM Tue -0.64 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 5.71 06 AM Tue -0.44 Gurnee 7.0 6.87 06 AM Tue -0.69 Lincolnshire 12.5 12.01 07 AM Tue -1.12 Des Plaines 15.0 15.12 07 AM Tue -1.21 River Forest 16.0 13.02 07 AM Tue -0.72 Riverside 7.5 6.66 07 AM Tue -0.21 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.19 06 AM Tue -0.13 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.40 07 AM Tue -0.11 Dayton 12.0 10.91 07 AM Tue -0.34 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.79 06 AM Tue 0.16 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.78 07 AM Tue -0.20 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.52 07 AM Tue -0.13 Shorewood 6.5 3.89 07 AM Tue 0.19 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.34 06 AM Tue -0.42 Foresman 18.0 11.77 07 AM Tue -1.24 Chebanse 16.0 7.72 07 AM Tue -0.92 Iroquois 18.0 12.32 07 AM Tue -1.18 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 8.23 07 AM Tue 1.24 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.04 07 AM Tue -0.08 Kouts 11.0 10.04 07 AM Tue -0.40 Shelby 10.5 10.93 07 AM Tue -0.15 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.28 07 AM Tue -0.16 Wilmington 6.5 3.63 07 AM Tue -0.43 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.79 06 AM Tue -1.27 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.05 07 AM Tue -0.34 Munster (H 12.0 7.95 07 AM Tue -1.18 South Holland 16.5 8.87 07 AM Tue -2.44 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 5.09 07 AM Tue 0.63 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 6.18 07 AM Tue 0.98 Leonore 16.0 8.51 07 AM Tue -0.01 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 11.74 07 AM Tue -1.44 Ottawa 463.0 462.16 06 AM Tue -0.86 La Salle 20.0 27.45 07 AM Tue -0.67 MODERATE S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.21 07 AM Tue -0.17 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 7.33 06 AM Tue 0.25 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 10.42 06 AM Tue -0.10 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.15 07 AM Tue -0.24 ADVISORY Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.34 06 AM Tue -0.34 Latham Park 9.0 7.53 06 AM Tue -0.29 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.06 07 AM Tue 0.23 Byron 13.0 10.92 07 AM Tue -0.79 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 12.90 06 AM Tue -0.50