Watch Live
Gov. Pritzker gives daily update on coronavirus in Illinois

Rivers continue to fall – three still in flood

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The widely scattered showers that occurred in the past 24-hours did not impact Chicago-area  rivers that for the most part continue a slow steady fall Tuesday. Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to south of Algonquin at Red Gate Road, and the Illinois River at LaSalle. The Des Plaines River at Des Plaines will fall below flood today – marking the last reporting point on the Des Plaines River to fall below flood – much of the river continues to flow near bankfull. the Fox River south of Red Gate Road is now below flood, although at bankfull at Montgomery. Minor flooding continues on the Kankakee River at Shelby from DeMotte to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Tuesday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.69  07 AM Tue  -0.64

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.71  06 AM Tue  -0.44
Gurnee                 7.0     6.87  06 AM Tue  -0.69
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.01  07 AM Tue  -1.12
Des Plaines           15.0    15.12  07 AM Tue  -1.21
River Forest          16.0    13.02  07 AM Tue  -0.72
Riverside              7.5     6.66  07 AM Tue  -0.21

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.19  06 AM Tue  -0.13 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.40  07 AM Tue  -0.11
Dayton                12.0    10.91  07 AM Tue  -0.34

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.79  06 AM Tue   0.16

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.78  07 AM Tue  -0.20

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.52  07 AM Tue  -0.13
Shorewood              6.5     3.89  07 AM Tue   0.19

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.34  06 AM Tue  -0.42
Foresman              18.0    11.77  07 AM Tue  -1.24
Chebanse              16.0     7.72  07 AM Tue  -0.92
Iroquois              18.0    12.32  07 AM Tue  -1.18

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     8.23  07 AM Tue   1.24

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.04  07 AM Tue  -0.08
Kouts                 11.0    10.04  07 AM Tue  -0.40
Shelby                10.5    10.93  07 AM Tue  -0.15 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.28  07 AM Tue  -0.16
Wilmington             6.5     3.63  07 AM Tue  -0.43

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.79  06 AM Tue  -1.27

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.05  07 AM Tue  -0.34

Munster (H            12.0     7.95  07 AM Tue  -1.18
South Holland         16.5     8.87  07 AM Tue  -2.44

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     5.09  07 AM Tue   0.63

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.18  07 AM Tue   0.98
Leonore               16.0     8.51  07 AM Tue  -0.01

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    11.74  07 AM Tue  -1.44
Ottawa               463.0   462.16  06 AM Tue  -0.86
La Salle              20.0    27.45  07 AM Tue  -0.67 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.21  07 AM Tue  -0.17

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     7.33  06 AM Tue   0.25 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    10.42  06 AM Tue  -0.10

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.15  07 AM Tue  -0.24 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.34  06 AM Tue  -0.34
Latham Park            9.0     7.53  06 AM Tue  -0.29
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.06  07 AM Tue   0.23
Byron                 13.0    10.92  07 AM Tue  -0.79 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.90  06 AM Tue  -0.50

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News