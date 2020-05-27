Rivers continue to fall – Flooding still on segments of the Fox, Illinois and Kankakee Rivers, but anticipated rains Thursday could change the picture

Rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a steady fall this Wednesday morning. At 7AM Moderate Flooding was occurring on the Fox River from near Algonquin to the Red Gate Road with Minor Flooding to bankfull conditions farther upstream at Lake Villa and Harvard. Minor Flooding is ongoing from Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and on the Kankakee River at Shelby from DeMotte to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Thursday’s weather could complicate the picture considerably. One to two-inches of rain could fall over our area with the approach of a cold front from the northwest and a slow-moving upper-low pressure to our south and a warm moist unstable air mass in place overhead. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into and develop over our area during the day and continue Thursday night. The National Weather Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under a Slight Risk for excessive Flood-producing rainfall Thursday – see map below.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Wednesday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Thursday/Thursday night

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.52 07 AM Wed -1.17 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 5.28 06 AM Wed -0.42 Gurnee 7.0 6.26 06 AM Wed -0.59 Lincolnshire 12.5 11.10 07 AM Wed -0.89 Des Plaines 15.0 13.83 07 AM Wed -1.27 River Forest 16.0 11.82 07 AM Wed -1.20 Riverside 7.5 6.02 07 AM Wed -0.67 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.98 06 AM Wed -0.21 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.29 07 AM Wed -0.11 Dayton 12.0 10.60 07 AM Wed -0.28 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.18 06 AM Wed -0.57 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.49 07 AM Wed -0.29 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.01 07 AM Wed -0.50 Shorewood 6.5 3.45 07 AM Wed -0.44 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.04 06 AM Wed -0.29 Foresman 18.0 10.35 07 AM Wed -1.41 Chebanse 16.0 7.26 07 AM Wed -0.46 Iroquois 18.0 11.10 07 AM Wed -1.22 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 7.07 07 AM Wed -1.16 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.96 07 AM Wed -0.08 Kouts 11.0 9.90 07 AM Wed -0.14 Shelby 10.5 10.66 07 AM Wed -0.27 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.17 07 AM Wed -0.10 Wilmington 6.5 3.42 07 AM Wed -0.21 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.60 06 AM Wed -0.18 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.83 07 AM Wed -0.22 Munster (H 12.0 7.54 07 AM Wed -0.41 South Holland 16.5 8.06 07 AM Wed -0.80 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.81 07 AM Wed -1.30 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 5.32 07 AM Wed -0.86 Leonore 16.0 8.75 07 AM Wed 0.23 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 10.67 07 AM Wed -1.06 Ottawa 463.0 461.45 06 AM Wed -0.70 La Salle 20.0 26.86 07 AM Wed -0.59 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.10 07 AM Wed -0.11 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 6.09 06 AM Wed -1.22 Perryville 12.0 9.52 06 AM Wed -0.89 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.94 07 AM Wed -0.21 Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.17 06 AM Wed -0.17 Latham Park 9.0 7.35 06 AM Wed -0.18 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.89 07 AM Wed -0.17 Byron 13.0 10.52 07 AM Wed -0.40 Dixon 16.0 12.58 06 AM Wed -0.30