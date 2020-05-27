WATCH LIVE
Rivers continue to fall – Flooding still on segments of the Fox, Illinois and Kankakee Rivers, but anticipated rains Thursday could change the picture

Rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a steady fall this Wednesday morning. At 7AM Moderate Flooding was occurring on the Fox River from near Algonquin to the Red Gate Road with Minor Flooding to bankfull conditions farther upstream at Lake Villa and Harvard. Minor Flooding is ongoing from Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and on the Kankakee River at Shelby from DeMotte to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Thursday’s weather could complicate the picture considerably. One to two-inches of rain could fall over our area with the approach of a cold front from the northwest and a slow-moving upper-low pressure to our south and a warm moist unstable air mass in place overhead. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into and develop over our area during the day and continue Thursday night. The National Weather Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under a Slight Risk for excessive Flood-producing rainfall Thursday – see map below.

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings are depicted on the headlined map in light green with current stages (as of 7AM CDT this Wednesday morning) and flood forecasts below in the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Thursday/Thursday night
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.52  07 AM Wed  -1.17

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.28  06 AM Wed  -0.42
Gurnee                 7.0     6.26  06 AM Wed  -0.59
Lincolnshire          12.5    11.10  07 AM Wed  -0.89
Des Plaines           15.0    13.83  07 AM Wed  -1.27
River Forest          16.0    11.82  07 AM Wed  -1.20
Riverside              7.5     6.02  07 AM Wed  -0.67

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.98  06 AM Wed  -0.21 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.29  07 AM Wed  -0.11
Dayton                12.0    10.60  07 AM Wed  -0.28

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.18  06 AM Wed  -0.57

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.49  07 AM Wed  -0.29

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.01  07 AM Wed  -0.50
Shorewood              6.5     3.45  07 AM Wed  -0.44

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.04  06 AM Wed  -0.29
Foresman              18.0    10.35  07 AM Wed  -1.41
Chebanse              16.0     7.26  07 AM Wed  -0.46
Iroquois              18.0    11.10  07 AM Wed  -1.22

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.07  07 AM Wed  -1.16

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.96  07 AM Wed  -0.08
Kouts                 11.0     9.90  07 AM Wed  -0.14
Shelby                10.5    10.66  07 AM Wed  -0.27 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.17  07 AM Wed  -0.10
Wilmington             6.5     3.42  07 AM Wed  -0.21

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.60  06 AM Wed  -0.18

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.83  07 AM Wed  -0.22

Munster (H            12.0     7.54  07 AM Wed  -0.41
South Holland         16.5     8.06  07 AM Wed  -0.80

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.81  07 AM Wed  -1.30

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.32  07 AM Wed  -0.86
Leonore               16.0     8.75  07 AM Wed   0.23

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.67  07 AM Wed  -1.06
Ottawa               463.0   461.45  06 AM Wed  -0.70
La Salle              20.0    26.86  07 AM Wed  -0.59 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.10  07 AM Wed  -0.11

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.09  06 AM Wed  -1.22
Perryville            12.0     9.52  06 AM Wed  -0.89

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.94  07 AM Wed  -0.21

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.17  06 AM Wed  -0.17
Latham Park            9.0     7.35  06 AM Wed  -0.18
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.89  07 AM Wed  -0.17
Byron                 13.0    10.52  07 AM Wed  -0.40
Dixon                 16.0    12.58  06 AM Wed  -0.30

