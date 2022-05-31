A cold front will work its way east across northern Illinois tonight preceded and accompanied by a wide band of showers and a few thunderstorms. The threat of severe storms here has diminished significantly – the National Storm Prediction Center having downgraded the Chicago area to a greatly reduced Marginal Risk for severe storms overnight (see dark-green-shaded area on the Severe Weather Outlook map below). Strongest storms could still produce vivid lightning and carry wind gusts over 40 mph and small hail along with brief heavy rainfall.

By daybreak Wednesday most of the showers and t-storms will be east of our area, moving across northern Indiana and Lower Michigan.