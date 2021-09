CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed allegations against 45th Ward Alderman Jim Gardiner Friday morning, urging an investigation into retaliatory behavior as well as misogynistic and derogatory language toward women.

"It was a text, I was referred to as Alderman Waguespack's b**ch and I think he was trying to say dirty blonde, but the text was white girl with blonde dirty hair," Finance Committee Chief of Staff Anne Emerson said.