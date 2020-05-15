Record rainfall spawns widespread flooding across the Chicago area

Two surges of heavy rainfall in the past 36 hours have inundated much of the Chicago area resulting in widespread flooding last night that continues this morning. Small streams have flooded as have underpasses, rural roads, viaducts and low spots, and additional runoff has caused and will continue to force most rivers in our area to rise. Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of the Kishwaukee, Fox and Des Plaines Rivers with minor flooding on segments of many other area rivers including the Kankakee, Fox, DuPage, East and West Branch of the DuPage, Des Plaines, Little Calumet and Illinois Rivers. Rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories (near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Highest rainfall total thus far reported for the 2-day period is 5.67 inches at Carol Stream, followed closely by 4.98 inches in West Chicago, 4.75 inches in Sycamore, 4.71 inches in Park Ridge, and 4.69 inches in St. Charles. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare recorded a record 3.53 inches for the May 14 midnight to midnight period easily eclipsing the old record of 1.95 inches for May 14 set back in 1945 – the 2 day total at O’Hare was 4.21 inches. Some of the downpours were torrential – Frank Wachowski reporting on Midway noted 1.10 inches fell in the 10 minute period between 9:35 and 9:45 pm Thursday evening.

The top 20 rainfall reports are listed below and it is amazing to think that reports of 3.83 inches (Gurnee) and many others well over 3 inches didn’t even make the list. Below the rainfall list is a copy of the Hydrologic River Stage and Flood Forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Location/2 day rainfall totals (inches)

Carol Stream….5.67

West Chicago….4.98

Sycamore….4.75

Park Ridge….4.71

St. Charles….4.69

Elgin….4.61

Medinah….4.55

DeKalb….4.35

Kankakee….4.35

Geneva….4.30

Roselle….4.28

Batavia….4.28

Maple Park….4.28

Hoffman Estates….4.23

O’Hare….4.21

Winnetka….4.04

Bloomingdale….3.99

Morton Grove….3.96

Harwood Hts…..3.94

Elk Grove Village….3.92

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 15.71 07 AM Fri 4.50 ADVISORY Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 5.40 06 AM Fri 2.14 ADVISORY Gurnee 7.0 7.23 06 AM Fri 3.67 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 10.72 07 AM Fri 2.42 MINOR Des Plaines 15.0 14.71 07 AM Fri 4.95 MINOR River Forest 16.0 12.83 07 AM Fri 6.86 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 7.04 07 AM Fri 3.89 MINOR Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.01 06 AM Fri 1.16 MINOR Montgomery 13.5 14.33 07 AM Fri 1.68 MINOR Dayton 12.0 10.94 07 AM Fri 2.18 MODERATE East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 19.10 06 AM Fri 3.80 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 12.33 07 AM Fri 4.41 MINOR Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 10.94 07 AM Fri 3.65 ADVISORY Shorewood 6.5 4.65 07 AM Fri 2.03 MINOR Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.65 06 AM Fri 1.76 Foresman 18.0 8.79 07 AM Fri 1.50 Chebanse 16.0 7.09 07 AM Fri 2.23 Iroquois 18.0 7.79 07 AM Fri 0.29 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 5.34 07 AM Fri 0.63 ADVISORY Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.48 07 AM Fri 0.84 Kouts 11.0 7.49 07 AM Fri 0.98 Shelby 10.5 8.64 07 AM Fri 0.93 ADVISORY Momence 5.0 5.08 07 AM Fri 2.17 MINOR Wilmington 6.5 4.73 07 AM Fri 2.34 ADVISORY Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 7.58 06 AM Fri 4.50 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 5.79 07 AM Fri 3.48 Munster (H 12.0 11.21 07 AM Fri 5.59 MINOR South Holland 16.5 11.62 07 AM Fri 5.64 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 6.17 07 AM Fri 3.86 ADVISORY Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.38 07 AM Fri 0.27 Leonore 16.0 10.79 07 AM Fri 5.23 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 9.57 07 AM Fri 2.50 Ottawa 463.0 460.44 06 AM Fri 0.63 MINOR La Salle 20.0 19.06 07 AM Fri 0.24 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 9.62 07 AM Fri 5.20 MODERATE Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 4.23 06 AM Fri 1.28 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 9.64 06 AM Fri 2.56 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.49 07 AM Fri 0.70 Rock River Rockton 10.0 5.58 06 AM Fri 0.35 Latham Park 9.0 6.01 06 AM Fri 0.31 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.97 07 AM Fri 0.20 Byron 13.0 9.23 07 AM Fri 1.17 Dixon 16.0 11.65 06 AM Fri 1.46 ADVISORY