Record rainfall spawns widespread flooding across the Chicago area

Two surges of heavy rainfall in the past 36 hours have inundated much of the Chicago area resulting in widespread flooding last night that continues this morning.  Small streams have flooded as have underpasses, rural roads, viaducts and low spots, and additional runoff has caused and will continue to force most rivers in our area to rise.  Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of the Kishwaukee, Fox and Des Plaines Rivers with minor flooding on segments of many other area rivers including the Kankakee, Fox, DuPage, East and West Branch of the DuPage, Des Plaines, Little Calumet and Illinois Rivers. Rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories (near bankfull) are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Highest rainfall total thus far reported for the 2-day period is 5.67 inches at Carol Stream, followed closely by 4.98 inches in West Chicago, 4.75 inches in Sycamore, 4.71 inches in Park Ridge, and 4.69 inches in St. Charles.  Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare recorded a record 3.53 inches for the May 14 midnight to midnight period easily eclipsing the old record of 1.95 inches for May 14 set back in 1945 – the 2 day total at O’Hare was 4.21 inches.  Some of the downpours were torrential – Frank Wachowski reporting on Midway noted 1.10 inches fell in the 10 minute period between 9:35 and 9:45 pm Thursday evening.

The top 20 rainfall reports are listed below and it is amazing to think that reports of 3.83 inches (Gurnee) and many others well over 3 inches didn’t even make the list.  Below the rainfall list is a copy of the Hydrologic River Stage and Flood Forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Location/2 day rainfall totals (inches)

Carol Stream….5.67
West Chicago….4.98
Sycamore….4.75
Park Ridge….4.71
St. Charles….4.69
Elgin….4.61
Medinah….4.55
DeKalb….4.35
Kankakee….4.35
Geneva….4.30
Roselle….4.28
Batavia….4.28
Maple Park….4.28
Hoffman Estates….4.23
O’Hare….4.21
Winnetka….4.04
Bloomingdale….3.99
Morton Grove….3.96
Harwood Hts…..3.94
Elk Grove Village….3.92

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    15.71  07 AM Fri   4.50 ADVISORY

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.40  06 AM Fri   2.14 ADVISORY
Gurnee                 7.0     7.23  06 AM Fri   3.67 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.72  07 AM Fri   2.42 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    14.71  07 AM Fri   4.95 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    12.83  07 AM Fri   6.86 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     7.04  07 AM Fri   3.89 MINOR

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.01  06 AM Fri   1.16 MINOR
Montgomery            13.5    14.33  07 AM Fri   1.68 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.94  07 AM Fri   2.18 MODERATE

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    19.10  06 AM Fri   3.80 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    12.33  07 AM Fri   4.41 MINOR

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    10.94  07 AM Fri   3.65 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     4.65  07 AM Fri   2.03 MINOR

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.65  06 AM Fri   1.76
Foresman              18.0     8.79  07 AM Fri   1.50
Chebanse              16.0     7.09  07 AM Fri   2.23
Iroquois              18.0     7.79  07 AM Fri   0.29

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.34  07 AM Fri   0.63 ADVISORY

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.48  07 AM Fri   0.84
Kouts                 11.0     7.49  07 AM Fri   0.98
Shelby                10.5     8.64  07 AM Fri   0.93 ADVISORY
Momence                5.0     5.08  07 AM Fri   2.17 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5     4.73  07 AM Fri   2.34 ADVISORY

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     7.58  06 AM Fri   4.50

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     5.79  07 AM Fri   3.48

Munster (H            12.0    11.21  07 AM Fri   5.59 MINOR
South Holland         16.5    11.62  07 AM Fri   5.64

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     6.17  07 AM Fri   3.86 ADVISORY

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.38  07 AM Fri   0.27
Leonore               16.0    10.79  07 AM Fri   5.23

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.57  07 AM Fri   2.50
Ottawa               463.0   460.44  06 AM Fri   0.63 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    19.06  07 AM Fri   0.24 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     9.62  07 AM Fri   5.20 MODERATE

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.23  06 AM Fri   1.28 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0     9.64  06 AM Fri   2.56 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.49  07 AM Fri   0.70

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     5.58  06 AM Fri   0.35
Latham Park            9.0     6.01  06 AM Fri   0.31
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.97  07 AM Fri   0.20
Byron                 13.0     9.23  07 AM Fri   1.17
Dixon                 16.0    11.65  06 AM Fri   1.46 ADVISORY

